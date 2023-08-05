The commonwealth youth games got underway on August 5, 2023, Saturday. With the event getting underway from today, here are the sporting events that are going to take place today. The first sporting event that is going to take place is cycling for women, followed by women’s beach volleyball, and then it is succeeded by cycling for men and finally concluded by beach volleyball for men.

List of Sporting Events

A busy morning of sport here at #Trinbago2023 🏝 Follow the live coverage of Beach Volleyball from 10:00am (AST) on our YouTube channel 📺 For more information about the Games ⬇️ — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) August 5, 2023

