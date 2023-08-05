The Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 kick-started on August 4 in Trinidad and Tobago. The marquee event will run till August 11. The Indian contingent would look to give his all in the Youth Games and bad a record tally of medals. During the opening ceremony Indian actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant was India's flagbearer and the Bollywood actor took to Instagram to share the video of the same. Commonwealth Youth Games 2023: Schedule, Sporting Events and All You Need To Know About Seventh Edition of Competition in Trinidad and Tobago

R Madhavan Shares Video of Son Vedaant and India’s Flagbearer at Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 Opening Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

