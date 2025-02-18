G Kamalini scripted history by becoming the youngest player to make her debut in the Women's Premier League, at the age of just 16 years and 213 days. The young wicketkeeper-batter achieved this feat during the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match in WPL 2025 at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodara on February 18. G Kamalini was signed by Mumbai Indians at the WPL 2025 auction for a sum of Rs 1.6 crore. The left-hander also was part of India's ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup winning team earlier this year. The previous record was held by Shabnam Shakil who had debuted for Gujarat Giants against RCB in WPL 2024 at the age of 16 years and 263 days. G Kamalini Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Tamil Nadu Batter Picked by Mumbai Indians For INR I.6 Crore in WPL 2025 Mini Auction.

G Kamalini Becomes Youngest Player to Make WPL Debut

Youngest players to debut in the WPL 16y 213d - G Kamalini (MI) vs GG, today** 16y 263d - Shabnam Shakil (GG) vs RCB, 2024 16y 312d - Parshavi Chopra (UPW) vs MI, 2023 18y 205d - VJ Joshitha (RCB) vs GG, 2025 18y 206d - Alice Capsey (DC) vs RCB, 2023 #WPL2025 #GGvMI — Shashikant Singh (@shashi_CB) February 18, 2025

