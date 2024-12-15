The Women's Premier League commenced in 2023 to provide a platform to the upcoming talents in the Women's cricket of India so that they can share dressing rooms with the International superstars and earn experience being in pressure situations. It was also an opportunity for unknown talents to put their hand up and show what they are capable of if they are not getting noticed in domestic cricket. After two years of successful conduct, it is proved that the WPL can actually act as a supply line for the India Women's National cricket team. WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates.

Mumbai Indians, the champions of the inaugural edition, are well known for their scouting and giving them the right platform for performance. They signed batter G Kamalini for a whooping INR 1.6 Crore despite the batter still being young. As fans are eager to know the complete information about G Kamalini, they will get the entire information here.

G Kamalini Quick Facts

# G Kamalini was born on July 20, 2008.

# She is a 16-year-old cricketer playing for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket

# Kamalini is a left-handed wicketkeeper-batter who has impressed with his performances in the domestic circuit.

# Kamalini is rated highly despite her age for the ability of being a solid ball-striker.

# Kamalini displayed her talent in 2023, smashing 311 runs to lead Tamil Nadu to the U-19 T20 Trophy victory.

# Kamalini dominated with a brilliant 79 against South Africa in the U-19 tri-series final for India 'B'.

# With it, she earned her spot in India's squad for the first-ever U-19 Asia Cup in Malaysia.

# G Kamalini shined in her first match of the Women's U-19 Asia Cup as she scored an unbeaten 44 of 29 balls against Pakistan.

According to the scouts in the circuit, Kamalini was all set to be sought after by the franchises but a bidding war actually showed her real value. MI were really locked on him and they will hope Kamalini can add more value to their already well-equipped squad.

