The West Indies national cricket team got bundled out for 27 during WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025 on Day 3, and achieved an unwanted record of scoring the second-lowest total in Test history. The West Indies innings included a record seven ducks, which is the most in a single innings, thanks to a memorable six-wicket haul from Mitchell Starc, and a first-ever Pink-Ball hat-trick from Scott Boland. The West Indies narrowly missed New Zealand's record for the lowest-ever Test score (26), which was set back in 1955 against England at Auckland. Mitchell Starc Claims Fastest Ever Test Five-Wicket Haul, Takes 15 Deliveries To Notch Up Feat During WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025.

West Indies Score Second-Lowest Total in Test History

27 all out in the end. 2nd lowest score in test history. pic.twitter.com/yUSXbpo8bR — Kristoff Darian Samm (@kristoffsamm) July 14, 2025

