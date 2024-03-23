Delhi Capitals skipper and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant showcased a brilliant speed while stumping Jitesh Sharma for 9 runs off Kuldeep Yadav. Sharma went for a reverse sweep against Kuldeep on an outside leg stump ball. Jitesh missed the ball and showcased immense speed to stump out the Punjab Kings wicketkeeper. 'Welcome Back' Google India Marks Rishabh Pant’s Return After Accident During PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match With ‘454 Days’ Post

Rishabh Pant Showcases Brilliant Speed Behind Stumps

𝙌𝙐𝙄𝘾𝙆 𝙃𝘼𝙉𝘿𝙎 ⚡ Skipper @RishabhPant17 with an amazing piece of glove work to dismiss Jitesh Sharma 👐#PBKS require 63 from 36 deliveries Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ZhjY0W03bC #TATAIPL | #PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/x8SkXZwXBX — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)