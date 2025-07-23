Anshul Kamboj made his international debut in the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester, Old Trafford on July 23. He was handed his Test cap (no 318) by cricketer-turned-commentator Deep Dasgupta and this was after he was called as cover for the injured Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh. The Haryana pacer had a good time in domestic cricket last season and also impressed in the IPL (Indian Premier League), where he represents five-time winners Chennai Super Kings. Anshul Kamboj, in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, had made headlines for picking up 10 wickets in an innings. He had dismantled the Kerala batting all by himself, registering figures of 10/49. With that, he had become just the third bowler in the Ranji Trophy after Bengal's Premangsu Chatterjee (1956-57) and Pradeep Sunderam (1985-86) to take 10 wickets in an innings. The match had finished in a draw. Anshul Kamboj Makes His International Debut, Pacer Awarded Test Cap No 318 By Deep Dasgupta Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (See Pics).

Watch Anshul Kamboj's 10 Wickets in an Innings:

1⃣ innings 🤝 1⃣0⃣ wickets 👏 Historic Spell 🙌 3⃣0⃣.1⃣ overs 9⃣ maidens 4⃣9⃣ runs 1⃣0⃣ wickets 🔥 Watch 📽️ Haryana Pacer Anshul Kamboj's record-breaking spell in the 1st innings against Kerala 👌👌#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/RcNP3NQJ2y — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 15, 2024

