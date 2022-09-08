Virat Kohli scored his 71st international century during the IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 encounter. His former RCB teammate AB de Villiers reacted after this knock, as he wrote 'When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing'.

When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing💪 Well played my friend — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 8, 2022

