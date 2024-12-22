Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique recorded an unwanted feat during the third ODI of Pakistan against South Africa. He got dismissed for consecutive three ducks in three matches in the ODI series and became the first opener to be dismissed for a duck in all the matches in the series. Saim Ayub Scores His Third Century in One-Day Internationals, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024.

Abdullah Shafique Becomes First Opener to be Dismissed For A Duck

