Saim Ayub continues to impress as he scores his third ODI century, during the SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024. The left-hander, playing his ninth ODI, has been in good form on Pakistan's tour of South Africa and has attained the three-figure mark for the second time in the series, after hitting a hundred in the first ODI. Saim Ayub has played some fine shots, hitting 13 fours and two sixes and got to his century off 91 deliveries. The southpaw had earlier scored his maiden ODI century against Zimbabwe. He was eventually dismissed for 101 runs off 94 deliveries. Why Are South Africa Players Wearing Pink Jerseys Against Pakistan in 3rd ODI 2024? Know Reason.

Saim Ayub Scores Century

.@SaimAyub7 is unstoppable! A terrific knock to bring up his third ODI 💯 in 9️⃣ games 💪#SAvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/hCxYa5zZiq — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)