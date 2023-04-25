Abhinav Manohar was named winner of the Man of the Match award in the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians contest in IPL 2023. The young batter scored 42 runs off just 21 balls and that knock included some brilliant big hits. He hit three fours and as many sixes in this cameo, which helped Gujarat Titans' innings gain momentum towards the end of the innings and finish high on 207/6.Shubman Gill, David Miller, Spinners Shine As Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians by 55 Runs in IPL 2023.

Abhinav Manohar Wins Man of the Match Award

