Abhishek Sharma struck the first ball of the innings for a six during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 group stage match. He repeated the feat once again during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled the first ball short and wide and Abhishek hooked it helping the ball in its way over the fine leg boundary. Abhishek has now hit the first ball of the innings for six twice against Pakistan and he is the first Indian batter to achieve the feat. Abhishek Sharma Catch Video: Watch Indian Cricketer Scalp Diving Grab to Dismiss Saim Ayub During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

Abhishek Sharma Hits First Ball Of Innings For A Six

Classic Abhishek Sharma 💥

