Despite starting off with two missed opportunities in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match, Abhishek Sharma finally grabbed a diving catch to dismiss Saim Ayub. Shivam Dube came to the attack and bowled a hip-height delivery to Saim Ayub and the latter played a pick up shot the square. Abhishek Sharma, who was stationed in the mid-wicket boundary, ran in to take a stunning diving catch and after the two drops, earlier, he was finally able to hold on to the catch. Abhishek Sharma Catch Drop Video: Watch Indian Fielder Misjudge Opportunity to Dismiss Sahibzada Farhan During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

Abhishek Sharma Catch Video

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (SonyLIV). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2025 09:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).