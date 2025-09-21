Despite starting off with two missed opportunities in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match, Abhishek Sharma finally grabbed a diving catch to dismiss Saim Ayub. Shivam Dube came to the attack and bowled a hip-height delivery to Saim Ayub and the latter played a pick up shot the square. Abhishek Sharma, who was stationed in the mid-wicket boundary, ran in to take a stunning diving catch and after the two drops, earlier, he was finally able to hold on to the catch. Abhishek Sharma Catch Drop Video: Watch Indian Fielder Misjudge Opportunity to Dismiss Sahibzada Farhan During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.
Abhishek Sharma Catch Video
Redemption served! Abhishek's clean grab ends Saim's stay in the middle 😎
Watch #DPWORLDASIACUP2025 – LIVE on #SonyLIV & #SonySportsNetwork TV Channels 📺 #AsiaCup #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/yzshDt3wYs
— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) September 21, 2025
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2025 09:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).