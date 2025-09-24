The Pakistan national cricket team secured a close five-wicket victory against the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With this victory, the Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan won their first match in Super 4, whereas Sri Lanka suffered back-to-back defeats, and the Charith Asalanka-led side is out of the Asia Cup 2025 final race. Batting first, Sri Lanka were restricted to 133-8 in 20 overs. Kamindu Mendis played a fighting knock of 50 off 44 deliveries, including five boundaries. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi took a three-wicket haul. Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat took two wickets apiece. While chasing, Shaibzada Farhan (24) and Fakhar Zaman (17) stitched a 45-run opening stand. Hussain Talat (32*) and Mohammad Nawaz (38*) helped Green Shirts chase down a 134-run target in 18 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga Mimics Abrar Ahmed's Celebration After Taking Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Fakhar Zaman During PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Sri Lanka out of Asia Cup 2025 Final Race

Pakistan prevail in a closely-contested game! ✌️ Having lost their way briefly in the middle overs, 🇵🇰 did incredibly well to keep a calm head and chase down the target & get a W against their name. 😎#PAKvSL #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/hWFvjlMMoc — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 23, 2025

