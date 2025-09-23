Wanindu Hasaranga responded strongly to Abrar Ahmed's celebration copying him earlier in the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match. Abrar dismissed Hasaranga and performed the 'Hasaranga celebration'. Hasarnaga responded aptly as he first took a blinder of a catch to dismiss Fakhar Zaman, then cleaned up Saim Ayub and on both occasions he celebrated performing Abrar Ahmed's viral send-off. When Abrar Ahmed dismissed Shubman Gill in the ICC Champions Trophy, he shook his head to show him the direction of the dressing room. It went viral and now Hasaranga mimicked it to respond to Abrar. Abrar Ahmed Performs 'Hasaranga Celebration' After Dismissing Wanindu Hasaranga During PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Wanindu Hasaranga Responds to Abrar Ahmed's Celebration

The wicket 🗿 The celebration 🗿🗿🗿 Wanindu Hasaranga is giving it back with interest 🔥 Watch #PAKvSL LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/sKVxNygeBK — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 23, 2025

