India national cricket team opener Virender Sehwag was one of the most destructive openers in world cricket. The cricket world witnessed an iconic moment when Virender Sehwag became the first Indian batter to hit a triple century in Test cricket. Sehwag achieved this historic feat against the arch-rivals Pakistan during the Multan Test in 2004. The former Indian opener reached the coveted milestone with a six against off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq. During Netflix's ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’ documentary, Sehwag opened up about the conversation he had with Sachin Tendulkar before reaching the coveted milestone. Sehwag revealed that he told Sachin if Saqlain Mushtaq comes to bowl the next over, he will hit a six. Netflix Releases Promo of 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan' Documentary Featuring Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar and Sourav Ganguly (Watch Video).

Virender Sehwag Reveals Conversation With Sachin Tendulkar

A moment etched in Indian cricket history! ✨ It was Sehwag vs. the world, and his triple century won! Every shot still gives us goosebumps. 🏏🔥 Relive this iconic knock and more unforgettable India-Pakistan clashes in The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, on Netflix! 🎬 pic.twitter.com/XxnkltVGtf — GREYMATTER ENTERTAINMENT (@gme_greymatter) February 11, 2025

