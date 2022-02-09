The new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Ahmedabad has been officially named as Gujarat Titans. Earlier, it was reported that the new IPL franchise will be called Ahmedabad Titans. Hardik Pandya will lead the Gujarat Titans in its inaugural season.

Gujarat Titans Twitter Handle

