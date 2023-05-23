Royal Challengers Bangalore's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season has come to an end. RCB have failed to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs and have been knocked out of the tournament. Following this, Virat Kohli penned down an emotional message on Instagram. Kohli expressed his gratitude to RCB supporters for their immense support and also thanked the coaching staff and RCB management. "A season which had it's moments but unfortunately we fell short of the goal. Disappointed but we must hold our heads high. To our loyal supporters, grateful for backing us every step of the way. A big thank you to the coaches, management and my teammates. We aim to be back stronger. @royalchallengersbangalore," reads the caption of Kohli's post. 'Don't Think It Is Anything Serious,' Sanjay Bangar Provides Update After Virat Kohli Injures Knee Ahead of WTC 2023 Final.

Virat Kohli Expresses Gratitude for Royal Challengers Bangalore Fans, Pens Down Heartwarming Message

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)