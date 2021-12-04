Ajaz Patel made history on Saturday, December 4 by becoming the third bowler in Test history to scalp all 10 wickets in one inning of a Test match. Following this achievement, he received a lot of applause and praise from some of India's finest former cricketers, the likes of which include Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh as well as current stars like Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik.

'Stuff of Dreams'

Well done on joining a club that eludes 99 percent of the bowlers that play the game @AjazP 👏👏👏. 10 for in an innings is the stuff of dreams ✅✅ — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 4, 2021

Truly Special Indeed!

Congratulations #AjazPatel on picking 1️⃣0️⃣ wickets in an innings in Test cricket. Achieving this rare feat at home away from home is truly special.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/lpVzzHWPOP — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 4, 2021

Bhajji Clapping!

Ajaz Patel This will be remembered forever 47.5-12-119-10 simply outstanding..Let me stand and clap 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/T3IZYYn8NZ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 4, 2021

Born in Mumbai, Made History in Mumbai!

One of the most difficult things to achieve in the game. 10 wickets in an innings. A day to remember for the rest of your life, #AjazPatel . Born in Mumbai, creating history in Mumbai. Congratulations on the historic achievement. pic.twitter.com/hdOe67COdK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 4, 2021

Well done!

10 wickets in an innings !! 😳 Truly amazing , well done Ajaz Patel 👏🏻👏🏻 — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) December 4, 2021

Just Beyond Coincidence!

All of the world and he does the unthinkable in the city he was born. Some things are just beyond coincidence...well done #AjazPatel #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Nxirs1cbXU — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 4, 2021

