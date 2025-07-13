In concerning news for the India national cricket team camp, speedster Akash Deep left the field with a potential injury on Day 4 of the ongoing IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at iconic Lord's. The incident happened during the second session. After the Lunch break, Team India started with Akash Deep, where he bowled three overs. However, Shubman Gill brought up Mohammed Siraj in the 32nd over. The Indian captain had a word with Akash Deep, who was seen holding onto his hip. After the conclusion of the 32nd over, the Indian speedster was seen limping to the dressing room. Chicken Tikka Curry to Panner Korma Here Is What IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Day 4 Player Lunch Menu Looked Like: Check What Was on Offer at Iconic Lord’s Cricket Stadium.

Akash Deep Leaves the Field With a Potential Injury

"I'm not sure why there's a drinks break to be honest, we've got one in half an hour and we've just had lunch!" Never change, Athers. 😅 pic.twitter.com/VJsij1KQfv — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 13, 2025

