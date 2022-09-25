Alex Hales disagreed with teammate Sam Billings after the latter stated his unhappiness after Deepti Sharma ran out Charlotte Dean at the non-striker's end during India vs England 3rd ODI on Saturday, September 24. Billings had taken to social media to write, "There’s surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable? Just not cricket…" Hales, while responding to the tweet, backed Deepti and wrote, "It shouldn’t be difficult for the nonstriker to stay in their crease til the ball has left the hand."

It shouldn’t be difficult for the non striker to stay in their crease til the ball has left the hand… — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) September 24, 2022

