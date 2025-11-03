The IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai on November 2 was undoubtedly a thrilling one and it had several sensational moments. But among all of them, Amanjot Kaur's catch to dismiss Laura Wolvaardt is surely going to go down as the game-changing moment of the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. This was in the 42nd over of the chase when Laura Wolvaardt, who was batting well on 101, attempted a big shot off Deepti Sharma's bowling. But instead, she miscued the shot and Amanjot Kaur at deep mid-wicket ended up taking the catch. However, it was not a straightforward one as Amanjot Kaur almost dropped the catch before pulling off a number of juggles and holding onto it to complete the dismissal. At that stage, South Africa were reduced to 220/7 and were bowled out for 246, losing the final by 52 runs. Amanjot Kaur's Family Celebrates as Team India Clinch Maiden ICC Women's World Cup Title Against South Africa in Final (Watch Video).

Relive Amanjot Kaur's Sensational Game-Changing Catch:

A huge moment in the match! 🔥🫡 South African skipper, #LauraWolvaardt departs as #AmanjotKaur holds on to a pressure catch! Is #TeamIndia edging closer to its first-ever glory? 😍#CWC25 Final 👉 #INDvSA, LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/gGh9yFhTix pic.twitter.com/kKR4nL8x7j — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 2, 2025

