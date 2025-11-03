Deepti Sharma won the Player of the Tournament award in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 after a stellar show in the competition. The India Women's National Cricket Team produced a sensational performance to outclass the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in a tense final by 52 runs to emerge victorious and win the ICC Women's World Cup title for the very first time in history. Deepti Sharma was one of the standout players of the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final, scoring 58 runs and taking a five-wicket haul (5/39). Deepti Sharma finished as the highest wicket-taker of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with 22 wickets and scored 215 runs as well. India Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025! Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma Star as Women in Blue Beat South Africa to Clinch First-Ever Title.

Deepti Sharma Wins Player of the Tournament Award in ICC Women's World Cup 2025

