Delhi Capitals registered a nine-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians in their latest WPL 2023 match at DR DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Batting first, Mumbai could only post a total of 109-8. Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey and Jess Jonassen picked up two wickets each. In reply, Delhi managed to chase down this total within 9 overs. Delhi's top three Meg Lanning 32*(22), Shafali Verma 33(15) and Alice Capsey 38*(17) played very aggressively to get their net run rate high. With this win, Delhi have reached the top of the table.

Delhi Capitals Register Nine-Wicket Victory

🔝 OF THE TABLE!@DelhiCapitals chase down the 🎯 with 11 overs to spare and move to the top of the points table! Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Gcv5Cq5nOi#TATAWPL | #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/L1IGiCAEmg — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 20, 2023

