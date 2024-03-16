Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp ahead of IPL 2024. The West Indies duo have been key to KKR's success for a number of years and would want to be at their absolute best as the Knights gun for a third title. Earlier, KKR started their training camp ahead of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens under the supervision of head coach Chandrakant Pandit and mentor Gautam Gambhir. The two-time winners meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match of IPL 2024 on March 23. 'We Start The Season From Today' Gautam Gambhir Makes His KKR Return Memorable With Inspiring Speech In the First Training Session Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Andre Russell, Sunil Narine Join KKR Camp Ahead of IPL 2024

Welcoming our Carribean Knights to Kolkata! 💜 pic.twitter.com/LIDyn39CvZ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 16, 2024

