KKR has started their pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2024 season at Kolkata. KKR's former title winning captain Gautam Gambhir has joined them as mentor and was present at their first training session ahead of the season, overseeing things. Before the session began, he addressed the squad for an inspirational speech, making them understand the value of the jersey and what it expected out of them for the season. Fans loved his fiery speech and made it viral on social media. KKR Players, Staff Perform 'Puja' at Eden Gardens Before Starting Practice Session Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Pic).

Gautam Gambhir Makes His KKR Return Memorable With Inspiring Speech

Guru Gautam Gambhir’s first speech 🏟️🧏‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/muE7xXixml — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 16, 2024

