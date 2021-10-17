One of the greatest Indian cricketers of all time, Anil Kumble, turns 51 today (October 17, 2021). And on the special day, BCCI wished the legendary spinner as they revisited his sensational 10-wicket haul against Pakistan.

4⃣0⃣3⃣ intl. games 👍 9⃣5⃣6⃣ intl. wickets 👌 Only the second bowler in Test cricket to scalp 10 wickets in an innings 👏 Wishing former #TeamIndia captain @anilkumble1074 a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 Let's revisit his brilliant 1⃣0⃣-wicket haul against Pakistan 🎥 🔽 pic.twitter.com/BFrxNqKZsN — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2021

