On his debut in county cricket, India’s left-arm pacer, Arshdeep Singh claimed his maiden wicket in county championship. In a video that went viral shows the Kent fast bowler trapping opponent batsman, Ben Foakes, plumb leg before the wicket. His incoming delivery had caught the opponent batsman in all sorts of trouble as the umpire raised his finger to signal him out and this in turn handed Arshdeep his maiden wicket in county championship. 'Mates' Steve Smith and Cheteshwar Pujara Bat Together For Sussex In the County Championship Ahead of Facing Each Other in WTC Final.

Maiden County Wicket for Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has his first #LVCountyChamp wicket! The @KentCricket bowler gets one to nip back and dismisses Ben Foakes pic.twitter.com/RS4TTfAjut — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) June 12, 2023

