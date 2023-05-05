Batting mainstays of the World Test Championship finalists, Cheteshwar Pujara and Steve Smith are currently in England, Playing for Sussex in the County Championship Division two. Cheteshwar Pujara was there ahead of Smith, also captaining the side. Now Smith has joined him both in the team and on the crease as the duo bat together against Worcestershire.

Steve Smith and Cheteshwar Pujara Bats Together For Sussex

Steve Smith & Cheteshwar Pujara batting together for Sussex. pic.twitter.com/MqPAGnNzgG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 5, 2023

