The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 season will be the third season of the competition and it will start from February 14. Five teams will play in the competition for the title. Gujarat Giants struggled early in the previous two seasons and now have announced Ashleigh Gardner as team captain for WPL 2025. The side will play its opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on February 14. WPL 2025: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming and Other Details You Need to Know About Women's Premier League Season Three.

Ashleigh Gardner to Captain Gujarat Giants in WPL 2025

🚨 Captain Announcement 🚨 Ashleigh Gardner is the 🆕 Gujarat Giants Captain Ⓒ and will lead the team from #TATAWPL 2025 onwards 👌@Giant_Cricket pic.twitter.com/x8CUVHY0Oq — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)