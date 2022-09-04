Virat Kohli continues his fine form in Asia Cup 2022 as the former Indian skipper scores his 32nd T20I half-century - second consecutive of the competition, to lead the Men in Blue to a mammoth score of 181/7. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma also played crucial knocks.

