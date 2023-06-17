The promo for the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 tournament has been released by Star Sports on June 17. The tournament is set to get underway from August 31 and it will continue till September 7. India had failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition in the last edition, with Sri Lanka emerging as the deserved champions, beating Pakistan in the end. Star Sports would provide live telecast of the matches. Fans who wish to watch live streaming of the matches can do so for free, with Disney+ Hotstar providing the facility on mobile devices. Asia Cup 2023 Dates Announced, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Host ODI Cricket Tournament.

Asia Cup 2023 Promo, Watch Here

All eyes on Asia as we gear up for an ultimate showdown in the #AsiaCup2023! Join #TeamIndia's exhilarating journey as they intend to conquer first the Asia Cup & then the World Cup #AajAsiaKalDuniya Watch Asia Cup LIVE from Aug 31-Sep 17, only on Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/b1tcPlZ6dn — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)