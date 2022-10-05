The Australian bowlers stepped up to perform before skipper Aaron Finch played out a match-winning knock that helped the hosts beat West Indies by three wickets in the 1st T20I of the series on October 5, Wednesday. Batting first, West Indies were restricted to just 145/9 with Kyle Mayers scoring 39 and Odean Smith smashing 27 runs. The pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummings accounted were in top form, accounting for seven wickets in total. In response, Australia found themselves in a bit of concern at 58/5 before Finch's 58 off 53 balls and Matthew Wade's 39-run knock of 29 deliveries helped them go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

AUS vs WI 1st T20I Match Result:

After tonight, we head to Brisbane for a Friday night thriller at the Gabba! 🎟 https://t.co/GQiMIc6L0I pic.twitter.com/MQbzY4cUi5 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) October 5, 2022

