Cricket Australia have named the playing XI for the Australia national cricket team for the upcoming WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025, which sees the return of ace batter Steve Smith. Smith, who missed out on the first Test due to a dislocated finger, has replaced the wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis in the starting XI for the Grenada Test. Captain Pat Cummins confirmed that Smith will bat at number 4. The second Test of the Frank Worrell Trophy will be Australia's first international match in Grenada, which starts on July 3. Australia are leading the three-Test series 1-0. WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for West Indies vs Australia Match in Grenada.

Steve Smith Returns To Playing XI

CONFIRMED: Steve Smith is straight back into the XI for the second Test!#WIvAUS | @jackpayn https://t.co/IlUvfqeDLQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 2, 2025

