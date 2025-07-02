WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd Test 2025: The West Indies national cricket team will look to take revenge when they host the Australia national cricket team in the second Test of the three-match series (Frank Worrell Trophy) at St George’s in Grenada from Thursday. The second Test between West Indies and Australia will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Roston Chase-led Windies were handed a thrashing of 159 runs in the opening Test against the Baggy Green. Travis Head scored half-centuries in each innings, followed by Josh Hazlewood's brilliant five-wicket haul in the second innings to lead Australia's charge. WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025: Steve Smith Confident of Marnus Labuschagne’s Return to Australia Playing XI Against West Indies, Says ‘He’s As Good as Anyone in the World.’

For the second Test, Steve Smith is likely to return after suffering a compound dislocation of a finger during the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final against the South Africa national cricket team at Lord's. Before the second Test, Smith practised slip catches against slow bowling with head coach Andrew McDonald and the team physio, also taking part, as reported by cricket.com.au. WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025: Australia Batter Steve Smith Likely To Return for Second Match Against West Indies in Grenada.

WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Alex Carey (AUS), Shai Hope (WI)

Batters: Steve Smith (AUS), Travis Head (AUS), Usman Khawaja (AUS)

All-Rounders: Beau Webster (AUS), Justin Greaves (WI), Roston Chase (WI)

Bowlers: Pat Cummins (AUS), Jayden Seales (WI), Mitchell Starc (AUS)

WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Travis Head (c), Shai Hope (vc)

WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Alex Carey (AUS), Shai Hope (WI), Steve Smith (AUS), Travis Head (AUS), Usman Khawaja (AUS), Beau Webster (AUS), Justin Greaves (WI), Roston Chase (WI), Pat Cummins (AUS), Jayden Seales (WI), Mitchell Starc (AUS)

