India has managed to win the first two games of the five-match T20I 2023 series. In the first game India managed to chase 209 runs target set by Australia and in match number two which was also a high-scoring contest, India scored a whooping 235 runs demolishing the bowling attack of Australia. Australia didn't manage to chase the target score set up by India. Looking at this Australia is gonna make six changes to their squad for the remaining three of their T20Is. Following the third T20I Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, and Sean Abbott will return to Australia. Pat Cummins Picks Virat Kohli’s Wicket As Memorable Moment From ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final

Australia's updated squad: Matthew Wade (C)(Wk), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson

Social Media Post by ICC

🚨 JUST IN: Australia have made a host of changes to their squad for the final three T20I matches against India 👀 Details 👇https://t.co/8gitTQvNL0 — ICC (@ICC) November 28, 2023

