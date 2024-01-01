Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hosted a reception for the Australia and Pakistan cricket teams on New Year's Day. The Australia and Pakistan players got together and engaged in chats during the ceremony. The Australian Prime Minister lauded the Pakistan team's gesture of giving gifts to their Aussie counterparts on Christmas. PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf also attended the event. Australia, who have a 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series, face Pakistan in the third and final contest of the tour at the Sydney Cricket Ground. David Warner, among the Australian players who attended the ceremony, will be playing his final match in Tests. AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 2023-24: Spinner Abrar Ahmed Likely To Feature in Pakistan Playing XI.

Watch Video:

📹 Glimpses of the reception hosted by Prime Minister Australia, Anthony Albanese at Kirribilli House, Sydney in honour of the Pakistan and Australia cricket teams.#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/BzhZeDjWKN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 1, 2024

