Axar Patel was named Player of the Series for his terrific performance as India beat Australia in the 3rd T20I to win the three-match affair 2-1 in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25. The left-arm pacer was excellent in all three matches as he finished the series with the highest number of wickets (8). He was also pretty economical, given the fact that this series has produced high scores in all three matches.

Axar Patel Named Player of the Series:

Player of the Series - Axar Patel 👏#OneFamily #INDvAUS — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 25, 2022

