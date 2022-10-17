Babar Azam was seen meeting Sunil Gavaskar on the sidelines of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Indian cricket legend shook hands with the current Pakistan skipper and wished him, "Happy Birthday" and also presented him with a signed cap. Gavaskar, who is part of the commentary team for the T20 World Cup 2022, was seen interacting with not just Azam but other Pakistan cricketers as well, who were present at the spot.

Babar Azam Meets Sunil Gavaskar:

