Babar Azam looks have found his form back as after a wretched start to the T20 World Cup 2022, the Pakistan skipper finally comes good in the semifinal against New Zealand, Azam scored his first fifty of the competition and 30th overall in T20Is.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)