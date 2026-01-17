Over the past few years, the stocks of Pakistan ace batter Babar Azam have dropped considerably, with the player failing to perform on crucial junctures for his national side, which has led to fans calling the former captain names during matches. During the highly-anticipated Sydney Derby in BBL 2025-26, Azam was treated to chants of 'ZimBabar, Zimbu' by a spectator in the crowd, while the cricketer was fielding near the boundary line. Fans have often teased Azam for his performances against minnow teams, especially Zimbabwe, which has gained quite a popularity. Azam did end up taking a catch at the boundary line, but the chant did not seem stop. Angry Babar Azam Smashes Boundary Cushion After Being Dismissed, Pakistan Batter Was Furious As Steve Smith Denied Him Single (Watch Video).

Babar Azam Teased By Spectator

During the BBL match, fans near the boundary line fans were chanting 'ZimBabar, Zimbu' no one give respect to zimbabar😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uESmFAGqSS — Bewda babloo 🧉 (@babloobhaiya3) January 16, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)