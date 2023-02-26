Bahrain will face Maldives in their next match at the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023 on Sunday, February 26. The match has already started at AIT Ground, Bangkok. Having won the toss, Maldives are currently bowling. Unfortunately for Indian fans, ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2023 has no broadcasters in India. Hence the match between Bahrain and Maldives will not be telecasted live. However, fans can still watch the live streaming of the match on ACC's official YouTube channel.

Bahrain vs Maldives, ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2023

The #ACCChallengerCup heats up tomorrow with two thrilling matches - Bhutan vs Iran and Bahrain vs Maldives! Who will emerge victorious? pic.twitter.com/H8huEcvhk5 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 25, 2023

