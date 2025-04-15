In a comical turn of events, the ball slipped out of Xavier Bartlett's hands while he was throwing it and went for a boundary, during the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match on April 14. This happened on the fifth ball of the eighth over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal when Venkatesh Iyer swept the delivery and Xavier Bartlett at deep backward square-leg fielded it. But just as he was about to throw it, the ball slipped out of his hand and went over the boundary line. It was, however, given as five overthrows and not a boundary as it happened while he was throwing the ball. ‘Shreyas Iyer vs KKR’ Punjab Kings’ Post Backfires After Their Captain Falls for Two-Ball Duck Against Former Team in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Balls Slips Out of Xavier Bartlett's Hand and Into the Boundary

