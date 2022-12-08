Bangladesh is all set to play a Three Test series against India starting from December 14 and ahead of the first Test, they announce their 17-member squad. Mushfiqur Rahim, who missed the previous Test series against West Indies makes a return while Taskin Ahmed, who got ruled out of the ODI series against India, also set to return. Tamim Iqbal continues to suffer with his injury issues and after the ODI series he will also miss the 1st Test as per the Bangladesh Team Physio. Zakir Hossain gets rewarded for his performance in the domestic four-day games by a maiden call-up. Team India Upcoming Cricket Matches: BCCI Announces Schedule for Indian Cricket Team Home Series Against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia

Bangladesh Announces 1st Test Squad

Bangladesh have named a strong squad for the first Test against India 💪 Will they be able to replicate their heroics from the ODI series? #BANvIND | #WTC23 | Details 👇 https://t.co/M6WoPyQwc1 — ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2022

