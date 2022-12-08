The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia. India’s 2022-23, international home season will commence with a three-match T20I & three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in January. Followed by visits by New Zealand and Australia.

Team India Upcoming Cricket Matches

