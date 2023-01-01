Melbourne Renegades will be facing Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League 2022-23 on Sunday, January 1, 2023. The match will start at 8:10 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and is set to be played at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. Sony Sports Network will provide live telecast of this game. Fans, who are interested in watching live streaming of this contest, can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. Fazalhaq Farooqi's BBL Contract Terminated by Sydney Thunder Over Inappropriate Behaviour.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers:

