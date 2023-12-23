Big Bash League Season 13 is on its way and in the 12th match of the tournament, it is going to be Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder. The BBL 2023-24 match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder will be played at the Lavington Sports Ground in New South Wales, Australia. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2023 in India and fans can watch the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match on the Star Sports network TV channels. Fans, who want to watch Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder online live streaming of the BBL 2023 matches, will be able to do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Mitchell Johnson Mocks Cricket Australia’s Awards Invite After Speaking Engagements Cancellation.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2023-24 Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

Border Bash showtime 💥 pic.twitter.com/xkyN9l87XK — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 22, 2023

