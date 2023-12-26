Sydney Sixers escaped with a one-run win against Melbourne Stars in the last game, keeping their winning streak alive in BBL season 10. They are one of three teams in the BBL Season 10 yet to lose a game. Their opponents – Melbourne Stars are yet to win a game this season and stand eighth in the points table. An exciting match of the BBL 2023-24 season, between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars will start at 12:35 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the BBL Season 13 in India, and fans can enjoy Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars live on Star Sports network channels. Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars live streaming is also available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Glenn Maxwell Celebrates Christmas 2023 ’A Day Early’ With Son Logan Maverick Maxwell, Wife Vini Raman Shares Adorable Picture

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)