BCCI President Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to confirm that Luv Films would be producing his biopic, which has been a much-awaited one.

See his tweet here: 

Luv Films also was 'thrilled' about this development

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)