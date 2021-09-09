BCCI President Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to confirm that Luv Films would be producing his biopic, which has been a much-awaited one.

See his tweet here:

Cricket has been my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen 🏏🎥@LuvFilms@luv_ranjan@gargankur@DasSanjay1812 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 9, 2021

Luv Films also was 'thrilled' about this development

We are thrilled to announce that Luv Films will produce Dada Sourav Ganguly's biopic. We are honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to a great innings. 🏏🎥@SGanguly99 @luv_ranjan @gargankur — Luv Films (@LuvFilms) September 9, 2021

