Pakistan women's team captain Bismah Maroof shared an inspirational message on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "I want to tell all the women, especially little girls around the globe today: you are powerful, amazing & can pursue any dreams, no matter what." Earlier, Pakistan lost to Australia to suffer their second defeat in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

See Her Post:

It would have been great to have a win on #WomensDay but I want to tell all the women, especially little girls around the globe today: you are powerful, amazing & can pursue any dreams, no matter what. P.S thanks for all the love & prayers for me & my Fatima ❤️ #blessed pic.twitter.com/K2Ge0cV7PI — Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) March 8, 2022

